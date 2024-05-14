NASA said Tuesday that it is delaying the launch of the Boeing Starliner to May 21. The agency said Boeing is working to fix a small helium leak in the spacecraft’s service module.

“NASA and Boeing are developing spacecraft testing and operational solutions to address the issue,” Boeing said in a statement. “As a part of the testing, Boeing will bring the propulsion system up to flight pressurization just as it does prior to launch, and then allow the helium system to vent naturally to validate existing data and strengthen flight rationale.”

NASA had initially scheduled the first manned flight of the Boeing Starliner for May 6, but it was called off because of an issue with the rocket launcher’s liquid oxygen tank pressure regulation valve.

On May 11, the valve was replaced and tested to validate it performed normally.

The helium leak is in part of the Boeing Starliner’s thruster system. Helium allows the thrusters to fire, Boeing said. No other issues have been detected, according to NASA.

To allow for additional testing, the earliest launch time for the Starliner will be 4:43 p.m. ET on May 21.

NASA is working with Boeing and the United Launch Alliance to prepare for the Starliner’s first crewed flight to the International Space Station with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

The Starliner flight is expected to last 26-1/2 hours before docking at the ISS. The astronauts are expected to remain on the space station for about eight days conducting various science experiments, though they could stay longer.

The Starliner will fly autonomously but has the ability for the astronauts to take over the controls and fly entirely manually. According to NASA, the astronauts will be checking out the spacecraft’s manual controls and life support systems in preparation for future flights.

Boeing’s Starliner is the sixth new vehicle NASA has launched since the first crewed Mercury flight in 1961. It is the second to be designed by a commercial entity, following SpaceX, which began crewed missions with its Dragon spacecraft in 2020.

Boeing has a contract with NASA to fly the Starliner to the International Space Station six times through the end of the decade. NASA plans to alternate its flights to the ISS between the SpaceX Dragon and Boeing Starliner, with each company flying once each year at six-month intervals.

The Starliner flight comes as Boeing is under multiple safety investigations for its role in an Alaska Airlines flight that lost a door plug midair in early January.

Boeing has been developing Starliner for ten years. Its first flight test without astronauts took place in 2019. Its first official mission, Starliner 1, is scheduled for Spring 2025.