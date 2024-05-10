As Russia’s war with Ukraine continues into its third year with no end in sight, the U.S. Commerce Department is stepping up efforts to deter American technology from being exported to entities of concern.

On Friday, the department’s Bureau of Industry and Security added 37 institutions and firms to its Entity List, which restricts exports, reexports or transfers to specific people, entities or governments it considers a national security risk.

Friday’s expansion of the list includes 22 institutes and firms that work with the Chinese government on quantum technologies for military applications and nuclear programs as well as shipments of controlled items to Russia.

Four additional entities joined the list for acquiring or attemping to acquire items from the U.S. that could be used for China’s unmanned aerial system. Eleven were added for being involved with the country’s high-altitude balloon program. Last year, intelligence officials determined a Chinese balloon over U.S. airspace was used for surveillance.

“We must remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent entiies such as these from accessing U.S. technologies that could be used in ways that harm our national security,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F. Estevez said in a statement.

The Commerce Department said its Entity List is a strategic tool to control exports of sensitive technologies that could help adversarial nations’ military capabilities. Under the Biden Administration, the department has added 355 People’s Republic of China entities to the list.