The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the proposed merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group with Digital World.

Wednesday’s SEC approval would enable the social media website Truth Social to be publicly traded.

What You Need To Know The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the proposed merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group with Digital World



The merger would make the Truth Social media site a publicly traded company



Former president Donald Trump founded Truth Social in 2022 after he was banned from X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol



Trump would own the majority of shares in the new company

“Truth Social was created to serve as a safe harbor for free expression and to give people their voices back,” Trump Media and Technology Group CEO, and former U.S. congressman, Devin Nunes said in the SEC filing. “Moving forward, we aim to accelerate our work to build a free speech highway outside the stifling stranglehold of Big Tech.”

Truth Social is estimated to have about 2 million active users, according to the web site SearchLogistics.com.

Before the end of this week, Digital World plans to announce the date of a special meeting with its stockholders to vote on the deal. Based in California, Digital World Acquisition Corp. specializes in tech mergers. In mid-day trading Thursday, its stock was up 15% to $50 per share.

When the Truth Social merger is complete, Trump will own more than half of the company, or about 78 million shares. At current values, his holdings are valued at $3.9 billion.