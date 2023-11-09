ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape of the music industry in the creative process, production and consumption of music. From AI-generated compositions to plug-and-play melodies, the influence of AI is omnipresent, with technologies like autotune emerging as game-changers for many artists.

Autotune, a popular AI-driven tool, has significantly altered the way artists manipulate their voices. Beyond simple pitch correction, AI can transform voices to mimic those of favorite artists, raising questions about the industry's future.

Johny Edouard is a music engineer with Eastmain Studio in Rochester.

"Music has always been a part of my life," he said. "I've worked with mostly local artists. I think I've worked with a few famous people, you know, mostly, I don't know if you're familiar with Gunplay."

For Eduard, AI tools have become useful in speeding up the mixing and mastering processes. However, he also acknowledges the potential threat to traditional skills as AI simplifies complex tasks with the push of a button.

"You were talking about ChatGPT," Eduard said. "If you're a writer, there goes your job, probably including me if I'm not careful. Right? I just showed you a tool that somebody can just press a button and do something that I spent a lot of time like honing my skills."

The convergence of AI and music creation is illustrated by the use of ChatGPT to generate lyrics for a song. In a demonstration, the AI-engineered lyrics were recorded, showcasing the ease with which one could sound like a particular artist.

As Edouard transforms the recorded voice to mimic Drake, there is a sense of awe and concern. The power of AI to replicate voices and styles raises questions about artistic authenticity and the unique qualities that make each artist distinct.

"The future is both beautiful and scary at the same time," Edouard said. "It's amazing what you can do with AI. You don't even know how to sing, rap or anything. Now you just walk into the studio and tell the engineer what you want."

Universal Music Group's response to an AI-generated song featuring Drake and The Weeknd signals an awareness of the challenges posed by AI technologies. The commitment to working with companies to protect artists' rights highlights the need for industry-wide collaboration in navigating the evolving landscape of AI in music.