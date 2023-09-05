One of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk, said he was considering the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish nonprofit that advocates for civil rights and combats antisemitism, for billions of dollars, baselessly accusing the organization of being the “biggest generators of anti-Semitism on” his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Since the acquisition, The @ADL has been trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic,” Musk wrote on Monday.

“Our US advertising revenue is still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that’s what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter!” Musk continued, before adding: “If this continues, we will have no choice but to file a defamation suit against, ironically, the ‘Anti-Defamation’ League.”

Musk claimed the ADL destroyed “half the value” of X, or “roughly $22 billion,” later adding “I don’t see any scenario where they’re responsible for less than 10% of the value destruction, so ~$4 billion.”

"To be super clear, I’m pro free speech, but against anti-Semitism of any kind," Musk wrote in a separate post.

He posted dozens of times about the ADL on Monday on the platform and continued to do so on Tuesday.

In response to Musk unbanning thousands of accounts and loosening X’s rules on hate speech and bigotry, the ADL joined a coalition with the NAACP and other civil rights organizations that called for advertiser boycotts last year. But since then, the ADL has actually begun advertising itself, telling the Jewish news outlet the Forward in August that they needed to be able to reach people in an environment where extremists and antisemites operate freely.

Musk also said on Monday that the lawsuit may take until next week to be filed because his company was short-staffed. And he openly considered publicly publishing all of the ADL’s communications with X before and after he took control.

When emailed for comment, X replied with an automatic reply stating “we'll get back to you soon.” Musk has reportedly slashed the communications department after taking over the company; it's unclear if a new department has since been established.

The ADL said they do not comment on legal threats, but a spokesperson condemned the social media campaign against their organization.

“ADL is unsurprised yet undeterred that antisemites, white supremacists, conspiracy theorists and other trolls have launched a coordinated attack on our organization. This type of thing is nothing new,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “Such insidious efforts don't daunt us. Instead, they drive us to be unflinching in our commitment to fight hate in all its forms and ensure the safety of Jewish communities and other marginalized groups.”.

The spokesperson noted the attacks began a week after participating in the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, the civil rights march where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I have a dream” speech. They also wrote they believe the “hateful groups” targeting them were angered by a meeting the ADL had with leadership at X last week. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt had called the meeting with X CEO Linda Yaccarino “frank” and “productive,” claiming she reached out to him.

A #BantheADL campaign spread on the platform last week and Musk quickly engaged with the discourse, liking a post from a far-right Irish activist known as Keith Woods calling for the ban on Friday. By Monday, Musk wrote “despite the immense harm ADL has done,” they would only be banned from X if they broke a law.

Several far-right figures hailed Musk's discourse. Nick Fuentes — a white supremacist who notably dined with former President Donald Trump last year — said on his livestream that Musk’s decision to sue the ADL “would be probably way better” than just banning the group, adding “this could destroy the ADL as we know it. Really big deal.”

Mainstream figures, like former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, joined the fray as well. Miller, who is Jewish, described the ADL as “a disreputable organization that has gravely undermined Jewish interests and is worthy of the strongest condemnation" and baselessly accusing it of being "an ultra-left activist org."

The Center for Countering Digital Hate has published a series of studies that found hate speech has increased since Elon Musk purchased the platform last year. In July, Musk’s X Corp., the social media platform’s parent company, sued the hate speech watchdog for $10 million, accusing it of “actively working to assert false and misleading claims encouraging advertisers to pause investment on the platform."

“Musk can’t have it both ways. He can’t stand for free speech and then silence critics along the way,” the center posted on X. “He's happy to allow neo-Nazis back on Twitter, but throws a tantrum if someone produces research to evidence the toxicity of his platform.”