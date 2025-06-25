ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic on Wednesday announced a new structure for its leadership team, and longtime Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins on July 1 will become vice chair, a new position with the organization.

Martins has been CEO for 14 years.

“We thank Alex for his exemplary service to the Magic organization as CEO,” Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos said. “Since joining the team in 1989, Alex’s commitment to excellence has distinguished him as an extraordinary leader in our organization and the Orlando community. When Alex communicated his intention to retire several years ago, our family decided to create a new role leveraging his experience. We are pleased he has agreed to continue our partnership and congratulate him on his new role as vice chair.”

In his new position, Martins will act as an adviser to the Magic Board of Directors as it moves forward with long-term strategic initiatives, and he will serve as an adviser and mentor to Magic executives. He will also continue to serve on the NBA Board of Governors.

“It has been an honor leading the Magic alongside the DeVos family, and I welcome the opportunity to continue working closely together in this new role,” Martins said. “I offer my gratitude to the family for their dedication to the Magic organization and trust in me to serve as its leader for the past 14 years. Leading the Magic as CEO has been one of the greatest blessings of my life.”

He said he won't be in the office every day but will continue to be there on a regular basis and whenever team executives and family members need his advice. Martins, who also has been heavily involved in the Central Florida community, said the change in his role will allow him some time to pursue other interests, too.

Martins said he first approached the DeVos family two years ago about stepping away from the CEO role and the organization has worked to prepare since then.

"I think all good companies have leadership succession plans in place," Martins said.

The Magic will not employ a CEO going forward.

President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman, who has been with the Magic for 30 seasons after starting as an intern, has been working very closely with Martins over the past couple years and will now head up oversight of personnel, ticket sales, global partnerships, arena operations, philanthropy, finance, human resources, communications and broadcasting operations. He will report directly to the Magic Board of Directors.

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman will continue to run all basketball-related efforts and will report directly to the Magic Board of Directors.

Martins said the third generation of the DeVos family also will take on bigger roles and work together with Freeman and Weltman.

"This is the start of succession planning for ownership as well," Martins said.

Magic Vice President Ryan DeVos, a Magic executive for the past eight years who also spent nearly three years in the NBA League Office, will take on an expanded role as managing director. He will work closely with Freeman, Weltman and the Magic Board of Directors to help shape strategy across the business and basketball operations. He will work to align the Magic organization with DeVos family values and deepen community and partner relationships.

In addition, Cole DeVos will move to Orlando at the start of the 2025-26 season to work more closely with the organization full time. He previously has worked on a team responsible for creating and managing multiple Michigan-based sports franchises.

“We are highly intentional about leading the franchise as a board and are committed to strong engagement by our family for years to come,” Dan DeVos said. "The DeVos family’s third generation — the grandchildren of Rich and Helen DeVos — have become increasingly involved in both the governance and management of the Magic franchise. Their contributions will continue to increase."