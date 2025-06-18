LOS ANGELES — The Buss family has agreed to sell the controlling stake of the Los Angeles Lakers to TWG Global CEO Mark Walter, doing so with a franchise valuation of $10 billion — the most ever for a professional sports franchise, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Jeanie Buss — whose family has had control of the Lakers since her father bought the team in 1979 — intends to remain as governor, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side immediately announced details.

It is not clear how much of the Lakers that Walter is acquiring. He was part of a group that bought 27% of the Lakers in 2021.

Walter is part of the ownership of many other franchises, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea FC, the Los Angeles Sparks and several auto racing teams.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

In a post on X, Lakers’ legend Magic Johnson praised Buss for “striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the Lakers’ legacy and tradition of winning.”

Johnson further added that Walter, his business partner, would be the best choice to take care of the Laker brand.

Job well done to my sister Jeanie Buss for striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the @Lakers legacy and tradition of winning - Mark Walter, my business partner and friend! Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2025

Johnson assured fans that Walter would put in “the resources needed to win,” and that Laker fans should be ecstatic about the new deal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.