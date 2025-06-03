ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic showed off a new logo, three new uniforms and a refreshed look for their home court on Tuesday, just a little more than a month after President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said there likely would be some change in the roster next season.

The logo, revealed during a public event at the Kia Center, once again shines the light on the star that was a prominent feature of the team's first logo starting with the 1989 season.

Back again with a fresh look to the alternate logos are the star trail, the star taking the place of the letter "A" in the words "Magic" and "Orlando" and the traditional Magic blue, black and silver colors.

The bold pinstripes that gave Orlando's first uniforms a classic look also make a return, with a modern twist to words "Magic" or "Orlando" blazoned across the jerseys, along with uniform trim and a star that stands out on the shorts of the Association (white) and Icon (blue) uniforms.

The Statement (black) uniform is the only Jordan-brand uniform among the three and is reminiscent of the Magic's original on-court warm-up jacket.

"This logo and new uniforms signify the beginning of a new era of excellence for the Magic while paying homage to the past," said Magic Executive Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes. "We are excited to build upon our rich history with a modernized version of the uniform and logo that our fan base cherishes.”

The Magic had used the same logo since moving into the new arena in 2010.