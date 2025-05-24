GENEVA — Novak Djokovic finally clinched his 100th career singles title by beating Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) to become the Geneva Open champion on Saturday.

Djokovic lost his two previous finals since his 99th title win nine months ago at the Paris Olympics at Roland-Garros.

The three-time French Open champion heads back to Paris looking to add to his 24 Grand Slam singles titles. He has a French Open first-round match on Monday against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.

Djokovic joins tennis greats Jimmy Connors, who has a record 109 titles, and Roger Federer on 103 as the only men with a century of tournament wins in the Open era.