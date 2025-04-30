ORLANDO, Fla. — One aspect of a basketball game that fans remember is how the court looks.

It takes stadium crews hours to change from one court to another.

But, just imagine if, with a push a button, you can could create any court in the world.

“I can take you anywhere. If you want to go to Brooklyn, we’ll go to Brooklyn," said Chris Thornton, ASB GlassFloor director of the Americas as he switched from one NBA hardwood to another. "We had the Chicago Bulls come through here. So, we made a custom Chicago Bulls court.”

ASB GlassFloor, which has an athletes lab in Orlando, specializes in highly advanced LED glass floors, which feel and look like a traditional NBA floor.

During this past season, 12 NBA teams used the court prior to their games against the Orlando Magic for pregame shootarounds.

It’s a shorter trip to the Orlando location than the Kia Center from the team hotel.

Besides getting a feel for the Magic’s home floor, teams can strategize and draw plays on the court.

Technology in the floor is supposed to be better for athletes as they run, jump and dive on the floor," Thornton said.

“It’s softer on their knees, softer on their ankles; the glass is more elastic than wood," Thorton said. "It’s a beautiful thing to see the NBA teams practicing on it, and if you close your eyes, it sounds like a hardwood floor.”

ASB GlassFloors can create more than just NBA floors. Pickleball, hockey, tennis, track and field playing surfaces, or even Spectrum News 13, can be created, too, as examples.

The possibilities are endless.

"A couple of the NCAA and NFL teams have been through here because they can also coach their players on a strategic level about how to walk through plays," Thornton said.

Game-changing technology is already in sports. ASB GlassFloor leaders are hoping to be ahead of the curve.