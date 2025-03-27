SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Before every boxing match, fighters at The Cycle Studio in Satellite Beach go to the center of the ring and touch gloves.

It’s called The Classen Rule and was inspired by Guillermo Classen Jr.’s dad, Willie Classen.

"There is an ambulance present in every boxing match around the world because of my dad," Classen said. "We made it law.”

When he was 9 years old, Guillermo watched his dad die because of severe head injuries sustained in a 1979 boxing match against Wilford Scypion. There was no ambulance on site, so the time between when he was knocked out and got to a hospital was extended.

"My dad died for the love of boxing," Classen said.

The death of his father sparked rule changes throughout the sport.

Guillermo wanted to take it a step further. Now he owns a gym, The Cycle Studio in Satellite Beach, and teaches boxing there.

“It’s really emotional for me because I know boxing is good," said Classen about his father's death. "I'm not saying go out there and be a fighter. You choose what you want, but I know it's discipline, and it's good for you and it's healthy.

His No. 1 student is his wife and studio co-owner, Samantha Hoeffer.

The gym combines both of their passions with a full boxing ring, heavy bags and a workout area.

"It's the best feeling in the world and it’s funny because I still look at him like my coach, too," said Hoeffer on training with her husband. "So, when we’re in the ring like this, I’m like, ‘That’s my coach!’ But he's also my partner.”

On the other side of the building, there’s a cycling studio led by Hoeffer.

“It’s just a room full people, and it’s 45 minutes of you taking care of you and having a good time with the instructor and other members and that fitness community that we're trying to build here," Hoeffer said.

Classen said he knows his father would be proud of him.

"Boxing has changed my life; it keeps me where I’m supposed to be, which is helping the people," Classen said. "So, I’m here to help the people enjoy boxing.”