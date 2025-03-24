LOS ANGELES — USC women's basketball star Juju Watkins can be seen across multiple commercials throughout media from Gatorade, Nike, Chipotle, Nabisco to State Farm. She's just part of a trend in an explosion of investment in women's sports.

According to EDO, TV advertisers spent $244 million on women’s sports in 2024.

"This is going to be the new normal," marketing executive Chelsea Suitos said. "I think now there's more proof and showing that the viewership numbers are up — and the men buying into women's sports too. Not only having that allyship with men, but you're also having a lot of great female executives who have been building this over the last 20 years, being able to partner across different enterprises."