ORLANDO, Fla. — The 79th edition of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will feature a matchup between the No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Established in 1947 as the Tangerine Bowl, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is the seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the United States



Since 1993, it has featured top teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences



The event is expected to draw over 50,000 attendees, according to Florida Citrus Sports Chief Executive Officer Steve Hogan

Both teams enter the game with 9-3 records, each seeking a 10th win to cap off their seasons. South Carolina, representing the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and Illinois, from the Big Ten Conference, have not previously faced each other, adding an element of novelty.

“I think to get to 10 wins is a big deal in college football no matter how it comes about,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “What plays into it, any time you can get to that mark, I think that sets your team apart in college football.”

Illinois has only four seasons with 10 wins, and none since 2001. South Carolina has only had four seasons of 10 or more wins and none since 2013.

The key matchup in the Citrus Bowl features South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer.

Altmeyer had an up-and-down sophomore season last year after transferring from Mississippi, throwing for 1,883 yards with 13 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He turned things around this season with 2,543 yards and 21 touchdowns against five interceptions.

“It’s been a complete 180 just from me mentally,” Altmeyer said. “I think coming off of last season, I knew there had to be some sort of change to get to where I want to go. I knew I had to do work there to really take a step.”

Sellers stepped in at South Carolina as a redshirt freshman and lit up the Southeastern Conference with 2,274 yards passing and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for 655 yards and seven touchdowns.

As with most bowl games, Illinois and South Carolina will see key players sit as they prepare for the NFL Draft or enter the transfer portal.

SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard declared for the NFL Draft and will not play. He totaled 11.5 sacks this season. The Gamecocks will also play without Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, who rushed for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Illinois will be without leading receiver Pat Bryant, who accounted for 54 catches, 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was by far Altmeyer’s favorite pass target.

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, established in 1947 as the Tangerine Bowl, is the seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the United States. Since 1993, it has featured top teams from the Big Ten and SEC. Traditionally played on New Year’s Day, the game has been moved to Dec. 31 this year.

The Illini made just their second trip to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl — the last coming in 1990 in a win over Virginia. The Gamecocks made their third trip to Orlando after Steve Spurrier led the team to this bowl game in the 2011 and 2013 seasons.

Last year’s Citrus Bowl attracted over 43,000 fans, and organizers said they expect an even larger turnout this year. Steve Hogan, chief executive officer of Florida Citrus Sports, estimates that more than 50,000 people will be in the area for the game and related activities, providing a significant economic boost to Orlando.

“We’re going to be packing hotel rooms, turning on TV sets around the country, and that’s why we’re in business — positively impacting this community,” Hogan stated. “In the end, we’ll be able to invest those resources into the neighborhoods surrounding Camping World Stadium.”

Limited tickets remain available online or at the gate for fans who want to watch the game in person. Prices vary by ticket locations and packages.

Fans attending the game are advised to arrive early because of expected heavy traffic and limited parking. Orlando police will be present to manage traffic flow and ensure the event proceeds smoothly.