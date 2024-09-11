TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL player Brandon Ghee understands the discipline it takes to become a professional athlete.

“You dedicate your entire life, you dedicate all your time to being successful and being a professional,” Ghee recounted.

He also understands how quickly things can change.

“I’ve been drafted, cut, I’ve done it all,” Ghee said.

Now, he’s taking some of the lessons learned from football into finance.

“How they prepare in the weight room or on the field, just getting that same mentality to finance. Being disciplined and staying focused on the plan,” Ghee said.

Ghee realized a playbook was needed for helping players manage their financial future. It’s what led him to pursue a career in finance once his playing days were over.

“Keeping up with the Jones’ is what they say, and you just really don’t understand the foundation of financial literacy. You don’t understand credit,” Ghee said. “You have financial advisors talking about investments, but you don’t understand what those investments are.”

More than 15% of NFL players declare bankruptcy within a decade of retirement, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute. Nearly 80% face significant financial strain in their first three years out of the league.

Ghee is helping players avoid those pitfalls.

“A lot of guys spend money. They don’t currently have the funds to really keep up with their expenses, and it’s really about that transition outside the NFL,” Ghee said. “A lot of guys have the money. They’re buying houses, buying cars and they have high expenses. Then when you get out, that three-year transition is very difficult, and that’s where a lot of guys unfortunately go broke.”

Now, Ghee oversees Cogent Bank’s sports banking and entertainment vertical.

Former NFL player Yo Murphy prepares athletes to be pros at the House of Athlete in Tampa. He says building a financial foundation is a must.

“The financial literacy, just understanding the power, the value of money, what it can do for you, and maybe more importantly what it can do to hurt you,” Murphy said. “It’s great that we have an opportunity with what Brandon’s doing to educate the athletes.”

The transition from the NFL can be challenging for many players, but Ghee feels he’s exactly where he belongs.

“There’s really nothing more fulfilling than helping my peers and these young athletes save and then plan for their future,” Ghee said.

Helping create a financial playbook that will go beyond their playing days.