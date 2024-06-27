The French revolution has come to the NBA.

French wing Zaccharie Risacher, 19, was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Risacher, who has been projected as one of the top defenders in this year’s rookie class, will join a once-exciting Hawks franchise that’s stumbled over the last few years, despite the promise of star point guard Trae Young.

His selection makes for the second-straight year that the top overall selection came from France. Last year, the San Antonio Spurs picked Victor Wembanyama first overall. Wembanyama, who was widely predicted as a potential franchise-changing talent, made good on that promise, winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award unanimously.

Risacher's selection was soon followed by his fellow countryman, Alexandre Sarr, who was taken second overall by the Washington Wizards after his recent stint playing in the Austrailian National Basketball League.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.