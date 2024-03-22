LEXINGTON, Ky. — Thousands of people are in downtown Lexington for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Sweet 16 boys' basketball tournament.

What You Need To Know Games are taking place at Rupp Arena through Saturday, March 23

Nearby businesses are welcoming hundreds of fans and people enjoying Lexington’s downtown

The championship game will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart won the girls' Sweet 16 tournament the previous weekend

West High Street in Lexington is busy with people looking to cheer on Kentucky's top-ranked boys' high school basketball teams for the annual event. Businesses such as Lex Live across from Rupp Arena are hoping to cater to the crowds through affordable dining and promotions geared toward the celebration.

Rollie Pierson and Christi Bailes made the 4-hour drive from Lyon County to Lexington for the games. They said they plan to spend time inside Rupp Arena and Lex Live. They watched the Lyon County Lions advance to the semifinals after an 80-65 win over Adair County.

“We came to the tournament last year, and it's my second time at the high school tournament,” Pierson said.

Lex Live is working with the arena to help attendees make the most of their experience.

“There is a lot of excitement, a lot of buzz that's taking place right now at Lex Live," said Lex Live marketing director Cameron Jones. "You're a quick hop across the street from the arena."

Lex Live features theaters, a bar, an arcade and a bowling alley.

“We figured since we couldn't bring the bowling alley over to an arena, we would bring inflatable bowling, of course,” he said.

Jones said the Sweet 16 is just one event that shows how well downtown businesses collaborate.

"We all partner all year long to make special events throughout the year," he said.

Four teams will meet in the semifinals and championship game starting 11 a.m. Saturday with the final game set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.