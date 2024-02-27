ORLANDO, Fla. — Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will miss Tuesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

INJURY UPDATE:



Jonathan Isaac will not play tonight vs. Brooklyn due to a left knee strain.

Isaac fell awkwardly in Orlando's game against the Atlanta Hawks and immediately clutched his left knee. But the team announced on Monday that a magnetic resonance imaging revealed no serious damage to the knee or left leg. His injury is reported as a left knee strain.

MRI results for Jonathan Isaac showed no significant injuries to his left knee/leg.



Isaac will be listed as questionable tomorrow vs. Brooklyn due to a left knee strain.

The Magic lean toward being conservative with player injuries or illnesses, holding them out for extra time to try to ensure they are healthy in the long term.

For that reason, Orlando could keep All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero out of Tuesday's game. He has been fighting an illness since he returned from All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis and missed Sunday's game, the first game he has missed this season. He is listed as questionable on the Magic's injury report for the game.

Guard Gary Harris, who also missed Sunday's game, is not on Orlando's injury report.

Caution with Isaac is particularly warranted because he missed most of three seasons after an injury and surgery to the same knee and other leg injuries as he tried to work his way back. He has played in 40 of the Magic's 58 games so far this season, playing limited minutes and often being held out of back-to-back games. However, he played in Orlando's games on Saturday and Sunday before leaving Sunday's game after just 2 minutes while driving to the basketball. He appeared to slip and then fell to the floor. After remaining on the floor for a short time, he was helped up and walked off the court but did not return to the game.

After that game, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Isaac is OK. "My heart dropped when I saw it happen," Mosley said. "He's such a tough, resilient kid."

When he is on the court, Isaac is Orlando's top defender and a difference-maker who can guard all five positions, with the Magic scoring an average of 3.2 points more than their opponent when Isaac is on the floor. His presence is key to the team's effort to gain a playoff spot and its play in the postseason, so the team wants to ensure he is healthy.

After a three-game road trip, the Magic return home Tuesday hoping to get back on the winning track. Although the Nets are just 22-35 this season, they have given the Magic trouble, beating them in Brooklyn 124-104 on Nov. 14 and 129-101 on Dec. 2. The Nets fired Jacque Vaughn, a former Magic coach, on Feb. 19 and have gone 1-2 since replacing him with interim coach Kevin Ollie. According to the NBA injury report, Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons will not play because of injury maintenance to his back and guard/forward Cam Thomas is out with a sprained right ankle.

Orlando (32-26) goes into the game in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, which would put them in the play-in for the postseason, but they are within a half-game of the sixth spot, which would not require a play-in. They have won seven of their past 10 games and play the next three games at Kia Center before hitting the road for three more games.