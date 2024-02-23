PALM COAST, Fla. — Flagler County features one of the fastest long-distance runners in the nation, and he’s only in 7th grade.

Douglas Seth has the natural talent to be a long-distance runner, and that talent was on full display on Feb. 10 when he etched his name in the record books.

“I broke the all-time fastest 3000 (meter) in the state of Florida. I ran the 3000 meters at a 9 (minutes) 33 (seconds),” he said.

Despite being the new state record-holder, Seth remains humble, because he knows there is more competition to come.

“It’s nice, but it’s also just indoor track,” said Seth. “Not everyone runs indoor because not everyone has the transportation or an indoor track near them. So, outdoor season will be a little different.”

Before the meet, he wasn’t expecting to set the record.

“We had run a 9 (minutes) 54 (seconds) the week before, so it definitely kind of surprise,” he said.

By winning the indoor championship, Seth now qualifies for the state outdoor meet in May, but that doesn’t mean he will take it easy this spring.

“At outdoor championships, they are heats,” said Seth. “You definitely want to be in those faster heats with the faster people, so just trying to increase my times each week.”

“He went out, started running 5K’s, and he ended up winning those 5k’s in 3rd, 4th and 5th grade, which led him wanting to a track club in middle school,” said Michelle Seth, Douglas’ mom.

Long term, he would like to run in the Olympics, but also appreciates the benefits of what running brings.

“Running definitely helps at the end of the day, where you have had a tough day, you get to clear your mind and be out with your teammates and just go out to your best to get faster each week,” he said.

The outdoor middle school state track meets will be at IMG Academy on May 3rd and 4th.