CLERMONT, Fla. — Real Life Christian Academy's boy's basketball team saw history made recently.

One of the team's leaders, Jarett Johnson, scored 45 points in a game that included 13 made three-pointers, a record.

“That was crazy. I haven’t even gotten close to that. I just felt hot that day,” said Jarett. “I guess I just. It was just feeling good. The shots.”

The school’s record at the time was 8 made three-pointers.

Jarett is finishing his high school career early, but before he did, he concluded with a night on the court he’ll never forget.

“It was awesome. It was a home game. The crowd went crazy,” said Real Life Christian Academy head coach and Jarett’s father, Frank Johnson. “He was on fire. It was really surreal.”

Jarett’s been a top shooter for his team, averaging about 15 points per game. Something took over him before the regular basketball season ended.

“I was just shooting warmups, and I was like, It feels good today. And thankfully the guys will let me shoot all game. So I was just getting them up,” he said.

It was a special night and a special basketball career, as Jarett was able to work alongside his dad.

“He’s had a couple of games earlier where he had like 20 points in the half and I would take him out,” said Frank. “One of the score keepers said to me, they were like, ‘Hey man, he’s got six threes at half time. I’d leave him in the game, don’t pull him out.’ We ended up winning big, and we were up and I was like, you know what, I’ll just throw you a bone. I’ll let you finish and play four quarters tonight.”

Jarret says his dad has been a part of his athletic career for years.

“He’s always coached me throughout the years because I used to play baseball. So during baseball, he used to coach. And that just translated to basketball,” said Jarett. “So really the influence was always there, and he’s always been a big part of it. He’s always been my role model.”

As for the rest of Real Life Christian Academy’s basketball team, they are is preparing for NACA Nationals in March, which features some of the top high school basketball programs in the country.