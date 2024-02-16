KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Silver Spurs Rodeo marks its 80th anniversary, with a weekend full of competitions at Silver Spurs Arena featuring many of the top members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

The rodeo has kept alive the spirit of cowboys and the American West in a family-friendly event in Kissimmee since 1944. That includes raising most of the animals used in the rodeo.

The events, a tradition on the third week of February, will feature the seven traditional rodeo events — steer wrestling, bareback riding, team roping, saddle-bronc riding, tie-down roping, women's barrel racing and a second bull riding event.

To keep fans entertained between the competitive events, a rodeo clown and the Silver Spurs Quadrille, or team riding, will perform. The quadrille team performs a square dance on horseback.

Events begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The doors of the arena open an hour before the show.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, the rodeo offers a special day for children with special needs. Club members and rodeo queens show the children around a child-friendly circuit of rodeo activities on the dirt floor where cowboys and cowgirls compete. That event is not open to the public.

Tickets are available on the Silver Spurs Rodeo website, and they include entrance to the Osceola County Fair. They cost $25-$35 for adults and $15 for children from 4 to 10 years old. Children 3 and younger are free if they sit on the lap of an adult.