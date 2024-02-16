INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is one of four NBA players who will make their All-Star Game debut on Sunday in Indianapolis, and he will compete in events all three days this weekend.

What You Need To Know NBA All-Star Weekend is Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis



Magic forward Paolo Banchero will compete all three days



Osceola Magic's Mac McClung is in the slam dunk contest and the Rising Stars tournament



Events and participants are listed below

“Honestly, it’s just amazing to be an All-Star,” Banchero said.

In an interview Tuesday on TNT, Banchero called his selection as an All-Star "a dream come true" and a goal he has worked for his entire life.

His schedule starts Friday night with the Rising Stars competition. He will play on Team Tamika, coached by former Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings, with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels was also supposed to be on the team but had to pull out because of an injury.

On Saturday night, Banchero will compete in the Skills Challenge on Team Top Picks alongside Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama, who also will compete on all three days. They will take on two other teams in a contest testing their relay, passing and shooting skills.

Banchero joins New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes in making their first appearances in the game Sunday.

All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis will feature some familiar names, some new faces, a nod to nostalgia and a bit of unwinding for everyone before the stretch run of the season. Most of the 54 players who will be part of the weekend’s on-court festivities — and quite a few more are coming as well — began arriving on Thursday.

The rundown of events officially opened Thursday night with a tip-off party. All the traditional NBA on-court events are back — the Rising Stars and celebrity games on Friday; the dunk contest, 3-point shootout and skills competition on Saturday; then the All-Star Game itself on Sunday. Added to the slate for Saturday: a 3-point contest between NBA shooting king Stephen Curry and WNBA 3-point contest record-holder Sabrina Ionescu.

The NBA continues to give Historically Black Colleges and Universities a stage, and the game pits Virginia Union against Winston-Salem State on Saturday afternoon. A glass LED court is set to be part of the show on Friday and Saturday. There’s even a fan event called NBA Crossover, set up in a 350,000-square-foot space where ticketholders can try virtual reality headsets, test out the latest offerings from Jordan Brand, play with an airless basketball, even get a haircut while playing video games. And there’s a brunch honoring icons of the game on Sunday, an event that’s almost as tough a ticket to get as the game itself.

Another member of the Magic family is part of All-Star Weekend, too. Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung will defend his title in the slam-dunk competition and participate as a G League player in the Rising Stars competition. He will play on Team Detlef (Schrempf) with four members of the G League Ignite team — Izan Almansa, Matas Buzeilis and Tyler Smith — and Indiana Mad Ants forward/center Oscar Tshiebwe, Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Alondes Williams and Cleveland Cavaliers two-way player Emoni Bates, who replaced injured Ignite player Ron Holland II.

For the dunk contest, he said in a media day interview and practice that two or three dunks have not been done previously in an NBA All-Star Game and to "watch the slow-motion replay."

He said his invitation to All-Star Weekend shows his persistence in trying to eventually win a spot on an NBA roster.

Above all else, it’s a weekend for the fans, who mostly come for the show. The All-Stars who will play Sunday combined to get more than 60 million votes from fans around the world. The game will be shown in more than 210 countries and territories, broadcast in 60 languages, and fans from at least 34 different nations have bought tickets to come to Indianapolis this weekend.

“I try to do it for them,” said Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who will play in his 20th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. “They’ve been along this journey for so long. It’s pretty cool to still be able to do it and do it at this level.”

Friday night's schedule features the All-Star Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars at 9 p.m.

Rising Stars

Team Tamika (Catchings)

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Vince Williams Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels cannot play because of an injury.

Team Pau (Gasol)

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Team Jalen Rose

Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe cannot play because of an injury.

Team Detlef (Schrempf)

Izan Almansa, G League Ignite

Emoni Bates, two-way player of Cleveland Cavaliers

Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

Oscar Tshiebwe, Indiana Mad Ants

Alonde Williams, Sioux Falls Skyforce

Ron Holland II of G League Ignite cannot play because of an injury.

Saturday night’s All-Star events and participants

Kia Skills Challenge

Team Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton, (all Indiana Pacers)

Bennedict Mathurin

Miles Turner

Team Top Picks

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Team All-Stars

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Starry 3-Point Contest (second event)

Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

The Stephen Curry-Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge will come before this contest.

AT&T Slam Dunk

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Mac McClung, Osceola Magic

Jacob Toppin, New York Knicks

NBA All-Star Game, Sunday

Eastern Conference Roster

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Giannas Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle were selected but cannot play because of injuries.

Western Conference Roster