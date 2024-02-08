ORLANDO, Fla. — The roster of Orlando City SC expanded by two players on Thursday, including welcoming back forward Duncan McGuire.

The Lions had agreed to loan McGuire to the Blackburn Rovers of the English Football League Championship for six months, with an option to buy.

However, according to multiple media reports, paperwork required to complete the loan was entered but not submitted to the EFL office before the required deadline. So, the loan agreement could not be completed, and McGuire will return to Orlando City. The Rovers appealed to the EFL to allow the loan to be completed, but the league rejected that request at a hearing Thursday.

In a statement released Thursday, Orlando City said, “Following the decision by the EFL Board, Duncan McGuire will return to Orlando City in the coming days. We understand and sympathize with Duncan’s situation over the last week. He is still an important part of our club, and we are committed to providing him with a platform for his growth. We look forward to welcoming him back into our environment soon.”

Orlando City provided no other infornation.

McGuire, 22, made 24 starts in 36 appearances for the Lions across all competitions last season, his rookie campaign out of Creighton. He scored 15 goals and was tied for second on the Lions in MLS regular-season goals, including four game-winners.

In a separate transaction, the Lions acquired Slovenian defender David Brekalo from Viking FK of the Norwegian Eliteserien, the club announced. Brekalo will join the Lions on a guaranteed contract through 2027, with a club option in 2028, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and international trade contract.

“We’re very excited to be able to bring David to Orlando and to have him join us this year,” said Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi. “His defensive intelligence and technical abilities are both something that we feel will bolster our back line and set us up for further success this season.”

Brekalo, 25, has scored 19 goals and had two assists as a center back across all club competitions in 185 appearances since 2017.