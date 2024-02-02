ORLANDO, Fla. — Many of the NFL’s top football players will showcase their skills at 3 p.m. Sunday as the AFC and NFC face off in a seven-on-seven flag football game at Camping World Stadium that marks the culmination of the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

What You Need To Know The NFL Pro Bowl Games will wrap up Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at Camping World Stadium



Sunday's events include a seven-on-seven flag football game and more skills competitions



Six Dolphins players and the Bucs' Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs are part of the event



Free shuttle buses will run to the stadium from downtown, and Sunrail will offer service Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert out of New Smyrna High School will start for the AFC. Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen and long snapper Ross Matiscik are also on the AFC team. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs will represent the NFC. The Bucs’ Mike Evans was selected to play but has bowed out, citing an injury. Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, now with the Indianapolis Colts, also is on the AFC roster.

Eight NFL teams are sending at least five players to Orlando, including six Dolphins. The final rosters are posted on the NFL website.

The teams will be coached by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Skills competitions also will be part of Sunday’s activities, including a full-field relay race between six AFC players and six NFC players called the Gridiron Gauntlet and an offensive and defensive lineman speed competition dubbed Move the Chains.

On-site fan activations, including a celebrity DJ and live interviews with players, are part of the event.

It’s the second year for a revamped format that replaced the traditional Pro Bowl tackle football game last winter in Las Vegas.

The made-for-TV Pro Bowl Skills Show aired Thursday night from UCF’s football fieldhouse to kick off the two-day competition. That event was not open to the public.

The flag game Sunday consists of four, 12-minute quarters played on a 50-yard field. Points accumulated during the game will be added to those earned in skill challenges to determine which conference wins the overall competition.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected for Sunday’s events. If you are interested in going, check the NFL Pro Bowl tickets website for more information.

In Thursday night’s skills competition, Mayfield beat Houston’s C.J. Stroud in the Precision Passing skills challenge, helping the NFC build a 12-6 lead over the AFC. Mayfield, a finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year after leading the Buccaneers to their third consecutive NFC South division title, edged Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks for the right to face Stroud in the precision passing final.

Opening-night skills winners each earned three points that count toward their team’s overall score.

Stroud, who led the Texans to the AFC South championship as a rookie, advanced over Miami’s Tagovailoa and Minshew.

The NFC also posted wins in the Closest To The Pin golf accuracy challenge, Dodgeball and Snap Shots, which featured centers and long snappers aiming at targets.

The AFC picked up points by winning one of two Dodgeball games and also prevailing in High Stakes, which required players to catch punts from a JUGS machine.

For fans planning to come to the games Sunday, parking at the stadium is limited. However, additional parking is available in the city's downtown lots — Garland Avenue Lot, Central Parking Garage, Geico Garage, Grove Park Lot, 55W Garage, Jefferson Garage and SunTrust Plaza Garage. Parking can be reserved online.

Free shuttle buses will run from 11 a.m. until one hour after the game. The pickup location to go to the stadium is at Central Boulevard between Garland and Hughey.

SunRail also will offer special Sunday service to transport fans downtown, and fans can catch the shuttle buses to get to the stadium. The last northbound train after the game will leave the Church Street station at 9:46 p.m., and the last southbound train departs at 7:51 p.m.