During NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum this weekend, the legendary high-octane racing series will quietly reveal its first electric car.
Driver David Ragan will be behind the wheel of the prototype for the demonstration Sunday night.
A NASCAR spokesperson told Spectrum News the car will be a battery-electric vehicle with an “agnostic” body type that blends the series’ three automaker partners: Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. He said there are no plans for a NASCAR EV series.
Sunday’s race marks the kickoff to the NASCAR season.
It will be the third consecutive year the series has begun in LA at the University of Southern California stadium on a short quarter-mile track where the cars reach a maximum speed of about 90 miles per hour.