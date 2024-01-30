ORLANDO, Fla. — Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been chosen to play in the Rising Stars competition Feb. 16 on NBA All-Star Weekend again this year, the league announced Tuesday.

Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick by Orlando in the 2022 NBA Draft and the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year, is averaging 23 points, 7 rebound, and 5 assists per game to lead all Magic players in those categories, and he also snags 1.02 steals in 34.9 minutes per game.

The player pool for Panini Rising Stars consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year NBA players and seven NBA G League players. The 21 NBA players, selected by NBA assistant coaches, will be drafted onto three seven-player teams on Feb. 6. The seven NBA G League players, selected by the league office, will comprise the fourth team.

Guard Mac McClung of the Osceola Magic was selected as one of the G League players.

Rookies

Bilal Coulibaly, guard, Washington Wizards

Keyonte George, guard, Utah Jazz

Jordan Hawkins, guard, New Orleans Pelicans

Scoot Henderson, guard, Portland Trail Blazers

Chet Holmgren, frontcourt, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaime Jaquez. Jr., frontcourt, Miami Heat)

Dereck Lively II, frontcourt, Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Miller, frontcourt, Charlotte Hornets

Brandin Podziemski, guard, Golden State Warriors

Cason Wallace, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, frontcourt, San Antonio Spurs

Sophomores

Paolo Banchero, frontcourt, Orlando Magic

Dyson Daniels, guard, New Orleans Pelicans

Jalen Duren, frontcourt, Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey, guard, Detroit Pistons

Walker Kessler, frontcourt, Utah Jazz

Bennedict Mathurin, guard, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, frontcourt, Sacramento Kings

Shaedon Sharpe, guard, Portland Trail Blazers

Jabari Smith Jr., frontcourt, Houston Rockets

Jalen Williams, frontcourt, Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA G League Players

Izan Almansa, frontcourt, G League Ignite

Matas Buzelis, frontcourt, G League Ignite

Ron Holland, frontcourt, G League Ignite

Mac McClung, guard, Osceola Magic

Tyler Smith, frontcourt, G League Ignite

Oscar Tshiebwe, frontcourt, Indiana Mad Ants/two-way player

Alondes Williams, guard, Sioux Falls Skyforce

The Rising Stars is on Friday night of NBA All-Star Weekend ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The three Panini Rising Stars games will be played to a final target score, meaning each game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out. The semifinal games will be played to a target score of 40. The championship game will be played to a target score of 25. Team A will face Team B in the first semifinal (Game 1), and Team C will play Team D in the second semifinal (Game 2). The winner of Game 1 will meet the winner of Game 2 in the championship (Game 3).

This year's All-Star Weekend is in Indianapolis, and starters for that game were announced on Jan. 25. Forwards LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo led voting by fans, players and coaches. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers will join Antetokounmpo in the Eastern Conference frontcourt.

On Thursday night, the 14 reserves — seven in each conference — will be announced on TNT, and Banchero could be selected for one of those Eastern Conference frontcourt spots. All-Star reserves are voted on by the league's 30 head coaches, and they cannot vote for a player on their own team. Other notable frontcourt players who could be under consideration for an Eastern reserve spot include Boston's Jaylen Brown, the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler and the New York Knicks' Julius Randle.