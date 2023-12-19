TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s no secret to what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done to get back into contention for a playoff berth or what they need to do to stay there.

Win, win and win again.

A three-game winning streak has the Bucs (7-7) back at .500 and atop the NFC South standings, along with the New Orleans Saints. Three more wins down the stretch not only will ensure a third consecutive division title, but that they’ll host a playoff game.

“We won three, we have three to go, and we can’t rest,” coach Todd Bowles said. “We can’t stop. We have to keep working.”

The Bucs arguably played their best all-around game of the season in beating Green Bay 34-20 on the road. They’ll face Jacksonville and New Orleans the next two weeks at home before finishing the regular season at Carolina.

“December games are all important,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said after delivering one of the best performances of his career against the Packers. “This one was very important, but this one won’t matter unless we hit the reset button and move on to next week.”

The Bucs have re-emerged following a stretch that saw them lose four straight — six of seven overall after a 3-1 start — to put their playoff hopes in danger.

Bowles said the biggest difference in turnaround wins over Tennessee, Atlanta and Green Bay the past three weeks has been players beginning to make plays they weren’t making in crucial situations during the tailspin.

“They’ve learned. They’ve grown,” the coach said. “They’re mature. They’re calm under pressure, and they’re starting to make winning plays. That’s good to see.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Mayfield had his best game of the season against the Packers, throwing for 381 yards, four touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passing rating.

The Bucs also continued to benefit from an improved running game, with Rachaad White rushing for 89 yards on 21 attempts. While Tampa Bay still ranks near the bottom of the NFL in rushing offense, it’s averaging 125 yards on the ground — nearly 35 over its season average — over the past four games.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Bowles is still looking for more consistent production out of Tampa Bay’s pass rush. The Bucs sacked Jordan Love twice for 23 yards in losses, however the coach noted the Packers quarterback also was able to escape the pocket several times.

“We were there,” the coach said. “We just have to make the play.”

STOCK UP

Two weeks after going without a reception for the first time since 2018, WR Chris Godwin had 10 catches for 155 yards.

“He didn’t get in the end zone, but was definitely the guy to keep the chains moving consistently and set up everybody else,” said Mayfield, who targeted Godwin 12 times.

STOCK DOWN

If there was a negative vs. the Packers, Mayfield was sacked five times. One of them caused a fumble that set up Green Bay’s first TD.

INJURIES

LB Devin White (foot) didn’t play Sunday after practicing all week and being listed as questionable. According to Bowles, the fifth-year pro who’s missed the past three games said “he couldn’t go, so we played the guys we had to play.” ... CB Carlton Davis (groin), DL William Gholston (knee/ankle) and S Ryan Neal (back) also sat out against the Packers.

KEY NUMBER

2 — The Bucs, who were division rivals of the Packers when the teams were members of the old NFC Central, couldn’t have picked a better time to win for just the second time in their last 16 regular-season trips to Green Bay.

NEXT STEPS

Host Jacksonville on Sunday before facing New Orleans at home and Carolina on the road the final two weeks of the regular season.

