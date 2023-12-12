ORLANDO, Fla. — Every athlete has a little bit of a fighter inside of them. Natalie Loureda has been fighting her whole life from days in her family’s dojo learning taekwondo to MMA fighting, kickboxing and, hopefully, WWE wrestling next.

Loureda grew up in Miami, attending her father’s dojo. A family of black belts, including both parents and her siblings, made the sport a family tradition.

“This is my father’s favorite photo of us when we competed in the U.S. Open,” Loureda, showing a photo. “And that’s him carrying me right there and me giving him a hug.”

Taekwondo brought Loureda to the U.S. National Team, where she competed in the first ever 12 to 14-year-old Cadet team for the country, and eventually won.

“Taekwondo has showed me self-respect for not only myself, but for others,” said Loureda. “And it’s true. It truly showed me how to love myself more than anything and it’s a self-discipline you can apply to any aspect in your life.”

She moved to Orlando to get a fresh start in a new place, prioritizing her education while studying sports business and entrepreneurship at the University of Central Florida. As a college student, her passion for sports and fitness evolved. First finding F45 Training to learn where she got strong, and then transitioned to fighting through MMA.

“‘I thought you’re a cheerleader. I thought you’re a dancer. I don’t know,’” Loureda said. “But when I say fighter, no one believes me. When I get out in the cage, that’s when I prove myself. And I’ve always let the fighting speak for myself.”

She may be small in stature, but the fight inside of her is anything but.

“I’ve always been fascinated with superheroes and I have always wanted to be a superhero,” said Loureda. “As long as you’re a superhero undercover and nobody needs to know the good stuff you do all the time.”

She has another superhero in her life to look up to: her older sister.

“When I saw my sister became my own superhero and became the first Cuban in WWE Superstar, it just lit up an inspiration and my heart was like, ’I can do that and look at how many other girls can think the same way as me,’” said Loureda.

Her sister, who’s WWE name is Lola Vice, moved to Orlando to continue her wrestling training and fights. Both sisters have martial arts backgrounds and Natalie Loureda is now hoping to follow in her sister’s footsteps, with the goal of becoming part of WWE alongside Lola Vice.

“Everybody’s waiting for that one phone call to arrive on their phone,” said Loureda. “And it doesn’t arrive for everyone. But I’m hoping that one day they see value in me and they call me.”

Days are long for Loureda, who works three different jobs, including as a fitness instructor at F45 Training gyms across Orlando. She also works out with a local wrestling gym in order to prepare for her goal of joining WWE.

“It’s also tough balancing having a lot of jobs with being a wrestler too and trying to make it, because this is how I spend my day,” said Loureda.

Loureda’s goal is to become her own superhero and one for other girls to look up to. While she’s working independently on her goals, she keeps the family first mentality to the core.

“Nobody knows how deep this goes between us and how we’ve been training partners our whole entire life,” said Loureda. “And this would just be something so natural for us that the world has never seen a deep connection like this of true, authentic fighters in the cage and as sisters. Nobody has seen something like that. And we’re going to be the first pair.”