WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Right now, high school athletes looking to play their sport in college are focusing on recruiting, and putting the best play on display for coaches and scouts.

West Orange High School senior defender Dylan Shuffield earned a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity overseas to do just that: playing with Premier League coaches through EXACT Sports.

A longtime fan of the game, Shuffield would spend Saturday mornings watching his favorite English clubs, Manchester City and Wolverhampton, play. Now, the center back from Central Florida will get to experience the lifestyle and training of these clubs.

“I’m looking to talk to a few of the coaches and gain some more knowledge from the European scouts and coaches, and training with the club teams over there," Shuffield said. "It’s going to be an amazing experience."

The defender was one of about 5,000 soccer players from across the country to attend an ID camp through EXACT Sports. From there, he was selected as one of about 50 players to get the soccer training of a lifetime in England.

“They liked the way that I played and offered me to go to Europe with them,” said Shuffield. “I talked to my family about it and they thought it would be a great opportunity for me. I think it’ll be a great next step for my soccer career.”

He will train with coaches from Tottenham, Fulham and more. College scouts from the United States will also be present, and Shuffield said he is hoping to impress while his college recruitment is still open.

“Top coaches, top scouts — there’s gonna be college coaches from here going there, too, to watch the players play, so it’ll be a good opportunity,” he said.

Soccer has always been in his family, with both of his parents and older brother playing, Shuffield was thrust into the sport when he was 3 years old. He now plays for West Orange High School and his club team, Florida Kraze Krush.

“I just love the team aspect and the competition level here in Orlando, so it’s a good place to be,” said Shuffield.

When Shuffield is not at soccer practice, he typically can be found lifting weights in the gym — a part of his life he believes has helped him on and off the pitch.

“Mentally, it really makes you a stronger person,” he said. “The mental stuff — I don’t think it’s talked about enough. It can change the way you think and how you move.”

Shuffield said he believes his strength sets him apart on the field as well, and his strong attitude corresponds to his leadership. He’s a captain for West Orange this season.

While he is holding down the back line of the defense in games, he’s learned how to use his strength further.

“One of my main things is I’m very communicative on the field," he said. "Everyone looks up to me, and I’m loud and aggressive."