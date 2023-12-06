ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City SC and Mauricio Pereyra have agreed to terminate the midfielder’s contract, a mutual decision in order to allow the Lions’ captain to explore new opportunities, they announced Wednesday.

"Mauricio has embodied Orlando City since the moment he arrived to the Club, and we’re very thankful for everything he has given to us, our fans and the community,” said Orlando City Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “His contributions and impact to our organization will be felt for years to come, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in this next chapter of their lives.”

Pereyra, 33, appeared in 38 matches for the Lions this past season, tying his single-season club record for assists with 12 across all competitions. He had previously set the mark in 2022. Pereyra is the only player in club history to tally double-digit assists in three-consecutive campaigns after posting 11 in 2021 and 12 in both 2022 and 2023. In four-plus seasons as a Lion, the native of Montevideo, Uruguay, has appeared in 135 matches across all competitions with 121 starts, ranking first in assists in club history at 47, and he scored seven goals.

"Thank you to everyone for these four years together," Pereyra said in a statement. "It was a pleasure to belong to this family, and I am so thankful to every person that works for this Club and that has helped this team grow and win titles from their place. I was honored and proud to be given the captain’s armband and, of course, thanks to the technical staff and my teammates who helped me to become better as a player, but more so made me feel loved and made me a better person. I’ll miss you, but from this next season and beyond, you’ll have one more fan that will wish nothing but the best for you. I love you and thank you.”

Pereyra was the Lions' captain during the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship run to the title. Pereyra also scored the eventual game-winner in the semifinal round of that trophy run against the New York Red Bulls and in the club’s Leagues Cup 2023 win against Santos Laguna.

His departure comes as the team faces an offseason of uncertainty. Roster changes are common at the end of Major League Soccer seasons, as many players leave to play overseas or the clubs look to bring in new players to suit their style of play and fill roster holes. But the futures of Muzzi and coach Oscar Pareja also are uncertain because their contracts expired at the end of the league's season. Free agency opens Dec. 13, and the MLS SuperDraft 2024 will be held Dec. 19.