JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars might have to play without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the first time since drafting him.

Lawrence sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and will have more tests to determine the severity of the injury. He left the locker room in a walking boot and on crutches.

Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle on a third-down play, causing him to twist it as he was sacked. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays.

It ended an otherwise stellar night for Lawrence, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

“It sucks for Trevor,” backup quarterback C.J. Beathard said. “It takes the breath away from the guys on the sideline to see him hurting.”

Beathard said Lawrence was “in good spirits” in the locker room after the game and added “obviously he’s sore right now.”

Beathard completed 9 of 10 passes for 63 yards in relief of Lawrence. Beathard put the Jaguars in position for Brandon McManus’ 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation. But he couldn’t do much after the Jaguars won the toss and took the ball to start the extra frame.

“It should have been a game-winning field goal,” said Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, pointing to the 48-yarder McManus missed early in the fourth.

Beathard appeared to complete a long pass to Calvin Ridley on third down that would have left the Jaguars near the goal line, but it was negated by a holding penalty on rookie right tackle Anton Harrison. Jacksonville ended up punting, and the Bengals quickly moved into field-goal range. Evan McPherson’s 48-yarder ended the game and sent the Jaguars into wait-and-see mode on Lawrence’s availability for Sunday at Cleveland.

Lawrence injured his other leg against Indianapolis in mid-October. He has played with a brace on his left knee since. Lawrence has never missed a game in his three-year NFL career.

“We’ve got 100% confidence in C.J. going forward,” coach Doug Pederson said. “I don’t think we have to change up a whole lot.”

Beathard last started a game in Week 16 of the 2020 season with San Francisco. He is 2-10 as an NFL starter.

“This is my seventh season in the NFL,” Beathard said. “It’s not like I’m a young guy going in there.”

The Bengals also played with a backup quarterback, but Jake Browning started the game, with Joe Burrow out. Burrow watched and coached from the sideline while wearing a cast and a sling.

Browning threw for 354 yards and a touchdown in his second start — much better than the four-sack, two-turnover performance a week earlier — and the Cincinnati Bengals stunned the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime Monday night.

“He just lit the world on fire,” coach Zac Taylor said.

Browning also ran for a score as the Bengals (6-6) won a road game on “Monday Night Football” for the first time since 1990. Evan McPherson’s 48-yard field goal in overtime was the difference and ended a three-game losing streak on the season and a nine-game road skid on "Monday Night Football."

“After you put up 10 points in your first start, you’re excited to get another crack at it,” Browning said.

Browning completed 32 of 37 passes and directed the overtime drive that set up McPherson’s field goal. McPherson, who played collegiately at nearby Florida, banged a 57-yarder off the crossbar in the same direction early in the game.

Injury report

Lawrence wasn't the only Jacksonville player injured in the game. The Jaguars lost receiver Christian Kirk (groin) on its first offensive play. He caught a 26-yard pass and stayed down for a few minutes before gingerly walking to the locker room. He did not return. Cornerback Tre Herndon (concussion) also was ruled out at halftime.

Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (ankle), safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and left tackle Walker Little (hamstring) also missed time.

Up next

Bengals: Host Indianapolis (7-5) on Sunday.

Jaguars: At Cleveland (7-5) on Sunday.