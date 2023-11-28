ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the period ended Nov. 26, 2023, the league announced.

It is the first time he has won the league’s top weekly honor.

Banchero became the 13th player in Magic history to receive the honor and the first since Nikola Vučević on Nov. 17, 2019.

The Magic played four games last week and won all of them. They are on a seven-game winning streak.

Banchero averaged 23.5 points., 5.5 rebounds, 5 assists. and 1 block in 34.5 minutes per game, while shooting .544 (37-for-68) from the floor and .526 (10-for-19) from 3-point range. He has scored over 20 points in all four games and more than 20 points in five consecutive outings.

The 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year has played and started in all 17 games this season for Orlando, averaging a team-high 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, a team-high 4.6 assists and 1.18 steals in 33.5 minutes per game. He has led (or tied) the Magic in scoring seven times, in rebounding three times and in assists five times. Banchero has scored in double figures 16 times, had over 20 points nine times and scored a season-high 30 points on Nov. 2 at Utah.