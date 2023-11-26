TEXAS — Texas A&M has officially named Duke coach Mike Elko head coach of the Aggie football team, replacing Jimbo Fisher with his former defensive coordinator for four years in College Station, athletic director Ross Bjork announced Monday.

Elko was flying from Durham, North Carolina, to College Station, Texas, late Sunday night, according to an AP source.

One of the best leaders and coaches in college football has been named the next head football coach at Texas A&M.



Welcome back to Aggieland, @CoachMikeElko!



"Coach Mike Elko is one of the best leaders and coaches in college football and has had high-level success at each stop of his career," Bjork said. "He is known amongst coaching circles as one of the best defensive minds in the country and has shown his ability to lead and turn around a program as a Power 5 head coach."

The Houston Chronicle first reported Sunday that Texas A&M was expected to hire Elko as head coach.

Elko left the Aggies to take his first head coaching job at Duke after the 2021 season and went 15-8 in two seasons. The Blue Devils had won just 10 games combined the three previous years.

Elko, who also had stints as defensive coordinator at Wake Forest and Notre Dame, led defenses that ranked in the top three of the Southeastern Conference in his final two seasons with A&M.

"Coach Elko has a vision for Aggie football, and a specific plan for innovation and greatness which is exactly what our program needs right now to compete in the modern era of college athletics," Bjork added.

This season at Duke, Elko led to the Blue Devils to a 4-0 start, but they struggled after quarterback Riley Leonard was injured at the end of a close loss to Notre Dame.

Texas A&M's search seemed to take a twist this weekend. There were reports the school was close to a deal with Kentucky's Mark Stoops on Saturday, but it didn't get done.

Stoops even posted a statement on social media acknowledging he had been contacted by another school about a “potential opportunity” but saying he would be staying put. He did not mention Texas A&M.

