Florida State 94, Central Michigan 67

Jamir Watkins scored 19 points and six Seminoles scored in double figures in Florida State's victory at the Sunshine Slam in Tallahassee. The Seminoles (2-0) scored 13 of the game's first 14 points and led by as many as 29 points as Darin Green Jr., Josh Nickelberry, Baba Miller, Cam Corhen and Cam'Ron Fletcher were the other players in double figures. Watkins also had six rebounds, four steals and two assists. FSU's next game is Friday at Florida.

Miami 86, FIU 80

The 12th-ranked Hurricanes shot 61.9% from 3-point range, and junior Matthew Cleveland scored 23 points, had seven rebounds and four assists in the win. The Panthers went on a 14-3 run at the end of the half to close the gap to 41-39 and opened the second half with a 14-0 run to take the lead. But Miami (3-0) responded with a 19-0 and the teams traded baskets until the end of the game. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday against Georgia at the Baha Mar Bahamas Championship in Nassau. FIU (0-3) plays next at Houston Christian on Wednesday.

Houston 79, Stetson 48

Baylor transfer L.J. Cryer scored 21 points to lead the No. 6 Cougars over the Hatters. Houston (3-0) nabbed 17 steals and shot 53%. The Hatters (1-2) started by hitting five of their first eight shots, but they then missed 10 and the Cougars pulled ahead for good. The Hatters also committed 17 turnovers. Houston's next game is Thursday against Towson at the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C. Stetson plays next against Milwaukee at the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach on Nov. 20.