ORLANDO, Fla. — Tickets for the multiday 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando are on sale now.

What You Need To Know The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are in Orlando in February



The event has changed formats from the traditional tackle game



AFC and NFC stars will compete over multiple days in skills challenges and a flag football game



Former Pro Bowl quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will coach the flag football game

The game has changed formats, from a traditional game to flag football and Pro Bowl Skills, since the event took place at Camping World Stadium from 2017-2020.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County and the City of Orlando, will be a multiday AFC versus NFC competition.

Competitions feature AFC vs. NFC stars in events like the Gridiron Gauntlet, a full-field relay race between six AFC players and six NFC who will break through walls, crawl under doors and climb over barriers to get to the final sled push across the field; and Move the Chains, which will feature offensive and defensive linemen working together to move 3,000 pounds of weights off a massive wall and pull that 2,000-pound wall across the finish line.

The events culminate with a 7-on-7 flag-football game on Feb. 4 coached again by former Pro Bowl quarterbacks Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli.

As one of the world's fastest-growing sports, flag football was recently confirmed on the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, marking a historic moment for the sport and the global flag community.

On-site fan activations include a celebrity DJ, live interviews with players, giveaways and the chance to win exclusive viewing experiences on the field.

“We're thrilled to build off the success of last year's reimagined Pro Bowl Games elevating flag football and exciting skills competitions," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, league events and international. “With flag football headed to the 2028 Olympics, we look forward to showcasing the game at the elite level, as we create the ultimate all-star celebration for players and their families, while giving fans unprecedented access to all the action in the world-class destination of Orlando."

In addition to Sunday's event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1. A made-for-TV event, the Pro Bowl Skills Show will feature the NFL's top players participating in unique competitions that showcase their on-field and off-field skills.

Fan voting helps determine the AFC and NFC team rosters.

Last year's inaugural Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas drew 6.4 million viewers and more than 58,000 in-person fans at Allegiant Stadium, up 16% from the previous year.