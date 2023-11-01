ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF football will play home conference games against Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado and Utah in 2024, according to the list of opponents for the next four seasons released by the Big 12 on Wednesday.

Exact dates and game times will be announced in the future.

The schedule will be the first with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12 in 2024 and with the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference.

“As we look toward the future of this conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected, and new matchups will be introduced — the excitement and parity this conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

During the four years, all teams will play one another at least once home and away. Some matchups will occur over three seasons, while others take place in all four. Matchups in 2024 that were also played in 2023 will not repeat at the same site.

The Big 12 said it looked to maintain its practice of scheduling each team with five conference home games and four league road games one season and then four home games and five road games the next for all 16 members to minimize non-conference scheduling disruptions. Other important factors were balancing annual travel by distance and time zones, as well as maintaining connectivity to rivalries without compromising a balanced rotation for all teams.

Cincinnati and West Virginia are on UCF's schedule in three of the four seasons. The Knights will not play either team in 2026.

Yearly matchups are scheduled for BYU and Utah, Arizona and Arizona State and Kansas and Kansas State. BYU and Utah have not competed in the same conference since they both left the Mountain West in 2011.

UCF's Big 12 opponents for the next four years

2024

Home : Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado and Utah

: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado and Utah Away: Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU and West Virginia

2025

Home : Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State and West Virginia

: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State and West Virginia Away: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Texas Tech and Kansas State

2026

Home : Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State and TCU

: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State and TCU Away: Colorado, Houston, Kansas and Oklahoma State

2027