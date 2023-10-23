ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City will begin the MLS Cup Playoffs at home against Nashville SC on Oct. 30, the league announced.

What You Need To Know Orlando City will play host to Nashville in Game 1 of the MLS Cup Playoffs



Tickets for the game on Oct. 30 are on sale now



If needed, Game 3 also would be played at Exploria Stadium in Orlando

Game 1 in the best-of-three playoffs series starts at 7:00 p.m. at Exploria Stadium. Then the series shifts to Nashville for Game 2:00 at 9 p.m. Nov. 7. Game 3, if necessary, will return to Orlando at 5:00 p.m. Nov. 12.

Tickets are on sale online now.

The Lions (18-7-9, 63 points) are the second-seeded team in the tournament after ending the season with a 2-0 shutout of Toronto FC on Saturday. Duncan McGuire, who was called-up to the United States Men’s Olympic National Team for its training camp in Phoenix on Oct. 8-17, scored both goals for Orlando City.

"We're very happy with the performance. The players have [had] a great season, but the most important part is coming," Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja said. "It was not easy today to come here, the last game [of the regular season] and have this performance. It’s [BMO Field] a difficult place. It was a moment for us, just being qualified [for playoffs] in the second place, to take care of some players but also make sure that we are doing the right decisions. So we're very proud of the players like always. They are the ones who make this happen. We keep growing and we will keep being consistent and being prepared for what is coming.”

Now the focus turns to the playoffs.

"It's going to be good days this week. We have time, we have all the players return from the national team, we have Facu [Torres], Wilder [Cartagena] and Pedro [Gallese] especially that came from their duties, getting ready," Pareja said. "But all of them, today (Saturday), showed that we have a good squad and anyone who can come and be part of the XI can do the job. So we’re happy for that.”