ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s common practice for business to be brought to the golf course, but oftentimes, people can feel left out of potential opportunities if they don’t know how to play the game.

Organizers of LEGS Orlando — Lady Executives Golf Society — say they hope to change that scenario. While the main objective is to learn the game while networking for their businesses, the women involved say they are also finding their "tribe."

“I’m very competitive — I picked up a golf club, and I sucked. I was mad,” LEGS Orlando president Chelsea Ryckis said with a laugh. “I was so mad, I was like, ‘How do I get better at this?’”

Golf is a game that takes some time, and trial and error, before players really start to feel comfortable and get their legs under them. That’s where the ladies of LEGS Orlando come in.

“It’s a village — it takes a village,” said Ryckis.

Ryckis is a former college softball player at Stetson and now works as a benefits consultant with her own company. After meeting the president of LEGS when they were up for awards in business, she was inspired to create an environment for women like herself who still want to be active and get that competitive edge.

Ryckis said starting the Orlando chapter of LEGS as their president was a no-brainer once she learned its mission.

“She said she needed an Orlando president, and I was like, ‘I’m your girl!’ cause I played (Division I) softball but I’m terrible at golf,” said Ryckis. “There are a lot of men out there who even if they’re bad at golf they’ll hit the course, they’ll give it a go, and as women kinda sit back and think twice about it, I was like, ‘Let me create a space where that doesn’t matter and we can figure it out together.'”

The Orlando chapter of LEGS meets monthly with different golf and business focuses, and gives women the space to learn the game.

“We always hear that this is a place where women feel comfortable coming even if they know nothing about golf,” said Ryckis. “There’s so many women that attend who have never touched a club. This is literally the first time they’ve ever stepped on a course.”

The organization has members from across Central Florida who own or operate businesses, and the group advocates for networking among the members. At their first anniversary party in October, the members took a lesson from a golf pro at the course and then had a little putting competition with some wine bottles up for grabs as motivation. The goal was to putt and if they hit any of the scattered bottles, they would get to keep it.

LEGS has a business and networking focus, on top of a golf focus, but Ryckis said the main goal is to create a community for women to feel empowered.

“Being up to something bigger, its not just about LEGS, its not just about golf, its not just about these women, it’s about the community we build and the way that we empower each other,” she said. “It’s a tribe and my goal is that any woman that comes to LEGS, I want her to feel like she found her tribe the moment she walks in.”