ORLANDO, Fla. — The Magic have signed guard Cole Anthony to a contract extension, Orlando President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced late Monday afternoon.

The team did not announce details of the deal, which is its standard policy. But multiple media reports said the contract is for three years and is valued at $39 million.

Anthony was the No. 15 overall pick by Orlando in the 2020 NBA Draft

Under the terms of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, Monday was the deadline for players in the fourth year of their rookie contracts to sign extensions or they would become restricted free agents at the end of the season.

Anthony, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has played both starting and reserve roles for the Magic, often coming in as one of the first players off the bench and adding some scoring punch to that unit.

Anthony has played in 172 career NBA regular-season games, all with the Magic, averaging 14.2 points, 5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 28.4 minutes per game, while shooting .861 (477-554) from the free-throw line. Last season, he averaged 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 25.9 minutes per game and tied for 10th in the NBA by shooting a team-high 89.4% from the free-throw line.

Since coming to Orlando, Anthony has been one of the most outgoing members of the team and often expresses pride in playing for the Magic. The North Carolina alumnus held a youth camp recently in Orlando, has attended some University of Central Florida football and basketball games over the past few years and has thrown support to the Knights' name, image and likeness collective.

The signing shows significant commitment to Anthony by the Magic, who have six guards under contract and drafted Anthony Black and Jett Howard in 2023. The other guards are Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Gary Harris. Fultz also will be eligible to sign a contract extension later this season, or he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Harris is in the last season of his existing deal with Orlando. Caleb Houstan also is listed on the team's roster as a guard, but Magic leaders often say the team wants to play positionless basketball and he has played primarily at forward so far.

Two of Orlando's three two-way players — Kevon Harris and Trevelin Queen — also are guards. Orlando converted Queen's contract to a two-way deal on Saturday. He was the 2021-22 NBA G League Most Valuable Player and the NBA G League Finals MVP after leading the Rio Grande Valley to the 2022 NBA G League championship.

Chuma Okeke, who was drafted in 2019 but did not sign his first contract with Orlando right away while recovering after surgery, also was eligible for a contract extension until the 6 p.m. deadline. No deal was announced with the forward through late Monday afternoon.