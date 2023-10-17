ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans will be able to get their first look at this season's Orlando Magic on Tuesday night when the team hosts its first home preseason game at the Amway Center.

What You Need To Know The Orlando Magic will play their first home preseason game Tuesday night



Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans are in town



Orlando has won its first two preseason games, against New Orleans and Cleveland



Its last preseason game will be Friday at Amway Center vs. Flamenco of Brazil

By design, the Magic will have a very familiar look for their 35th anniversary season. The only additions are veteran forward Joe Ingles, signed as a free agent in the offseason, and first-round draft picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Forward Jonathan Isaac, who ended last season on the injured list with a torn left adductor muscle, also is back and says he feels great.

So far, there has been a change to the starting lineup, with guard Jalen Suggs joining the other four regulars — center Wendell Carter Jr., forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and point guard Markelle Fultz — instead of veteran Gary Harris. It remains unclear if that change will continue into the regular season.

The Magic won their first two preseason games on the road, against the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers. Forward Franz Wagner and center Moe Wagner, fresh off winning the FIBA World Cup with Germany in the offseason, took the lead against Cleveland, and Carter was the top player against the Pelicans in the first preseason game.

Fans who didn't travel couldn't watch those games because they were not televised, but Bally Sports will air both home preseason contests. Tickets remain available for Tuesday night's game, too. The team is urging people who come to Tuesday's game to wear pink for Pink in the Paint Night to raise breast cancer awareness.

The New Orleans Pelicans, who feature 2019 No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson and Team USA forward Brandon Ingram, are the only visiting NBA team that will play a preseason game in Orlando this year. The second and final preseason game on Friday will be against Flamengo, a Brazilian team.

For both teams, players have been getting limited minutes in the preseason, and it's possible that either team could sit out players Tuesday night because it is a preseason game that does not affect the season's standings.

No Magic player has seen more than 20 minutes of action in a game so far. That decision serves two purposes, giving coaches and management a good opportunity to look at all the players who were brought in for camp and preventing any players from getting overworked before the regular season begins.

But the players and management have been making the rounds in preseason interviews with local and national media. By all accounts, the Magic can't wait to get the season going. They have said health is the most important factor this season, and the players have made no secret that they believe they can earn a playoff or play-in spot if they avoid prolonged injuries. The Magic started last season 5-20, mostly because key players started the season on the injured list and they played part of that stretch without any guards. They finished 29-28, and the players say they believe they have improved their games in the offseason.

Some of them also have been out in the community making personal appearances. Guard Cole Anthony has an autograph session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Planet Fitness, 10908 West Colonial Dr., in Ocoee and already has held one this summer. Point guard Markelle Fultz will have a meet-and-greet from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Winter Park Florida Blue Center, 434 N. Orlando Ave., in Winter Park.

The Magic open the NBA regular season, officially starting their 35th anniversary season, at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Amway Center against the Houston Rockets.