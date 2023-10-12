ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Women's Soccer League regular season wraps up on Sunday, and the Orlando Pride are one of eight teams vying for the four remaining playoff spots.

They will host the Houston Dash on Decision Day at Exploria Stadium at 5 p.m.

Only two teams have locked up playoff spots so far. Orlando (9-11-1) currently sits in seventh place, with 28 points in the table. They currently are one point below the playoff line, and just two points separate six teams still in contention for the final four spots.

"We feel good," Pride forward Marta said. "We know it's not going to be an easy game, but it's a huge opportunity for us to go to the playoffs. People don't give credit to Orlando Pride a lot."

To have a chance to advance, Orlando must win. A draw or a loss would eliminate them. Even then, they would need some help from other teams this week.

Only two points separate third place from eighth place, which shows the competitiveness of the NWSL this season and how small the margins are.

The must-win scenario excites Marta, who has played in five Women's World Cups for Brazil.

"I like that situation just shows how the NWSL is and everybody still has a chance," she said. "It’s still so exciting, and everything can happen. It's nice to be in that situation, and I hope in the end we can make the result that we want."

The Orlando Pride last reached the NWSL playoffs in 2017, the same season coach Seb Hines officially retired from playing professional soccer. Since then, he has stayed with Orlando and developed as an assistant coach before taking over as interim head coach midway through the 2022 season and then being officially named head coach this season.

"We put ourselves in a terrific position, and we are going to leave everything on the field," Hines said. "That should be enough."

The Pride could have moved up to third place last weekend with a victory against Racing Louisville, but they lost that match 3-2.

"Maybe it wasn't meant to be," Hines said. "Maybe it was a chance for us to win in front of our home fans, in front of the whole staff. So that's very much the message. That's our mindset."

Seb Hines on #NWSL playoffs:



Seb Hines on #NWSL playoffs:

"We wanna be a team that's remembered for what a good season it's been. If we walk away and finish in 7th, it's been a good season but not a great season. We've changed a lot of people's opinions. But when you get so close, we wanna reward ourselves."

"Anyone can beat anyone on a day, and that's the excitement of the league. It’s whoever shows up on that day and gets the three points (for a win)," Hines said. "We have to control the controllable, which is ourselves, and it's just nice we're going into the final game at home in front of our own fans."

Marta said everyone must, "show a high quality because, look, like nothing comes for free for us. I hope we can show our best game on Sunday."

Marta added that includes the supporters, urging them to make their presence felt Sunday.

"The Orlando community always shows up for us, and right now for us is a special moment," Marta said. "We need to do it together."