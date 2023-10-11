NEW ORLEANS — The Magic got off to a slow start but then rallied to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-105 on Tuesday night, Orlando's first preseason game heading into its 35th anniversary season.

What You Need To Know The Magic defeated the Pelicans 122-105 in their first preseason game of 2023



The game marked the return of forwards Zion Williamson of New Orleans and Jonathan Isaac of Orlando



Wendell Carter led Orlando with 18 points, and Cole Anthony led the team back when it fell behind early



Magic rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard both got playing time

Orlando's shooting started cold, and the defense wasn't clicking in the first quarter as the team got outscored 38-26. At one point, the Magic trailed by 16 points.

Near the end of the first half, the Magic inserted guard Cole Anthony, and he scored 13 points, helping pull Orlando to within one point, 68-67, by the end of the first half.

The game featured the return of Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson for the first time since he injured his right hamstring on Jan. 2 and of Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who had not played since Feb. 23 after slightly tearing his left adductor muscle and undergoing surgery.

Williamson finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists in 16 minutes. Isaac, who played in 11 games last season after missing about two years with various leg injuries, had seven points and one rebound in eight minutes.

Four Magic players scored in double figures, led by Wendell Carter Jr. with 18 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. In addition to his scoring, Anthony had three rebounds and four assists in his 15 minutes. Forward Paolo Banchero, who spent the summer with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup, added 12 points, six rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes. Markelle Fultz contributed 10 points, four rebounds and five assists — also in 20 minutes.

In a change to last season's lineup, Orlando guard Jalen Suggs got the start at shooting guard instead of Gary Harris. It's unclear whether that is a permanent move or an experiment during the preseason. Suggs had six points, five rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes.

The game may have turned for good when the Magic reinserted their starters for a few minutes at the beginning of the second half. The Pelicans did not, and Orlando gradually pulled away.

Magic rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard both saw action. Black scored two points with two assists and a big block from behind Kira Lewis in 18 minutes. Howard scored eight points and went 2-for-5 from behind the 3-point line in 15 minutes.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley gave veteran Joe Ingles the night off.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.