ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are appearing in the postseason for the fifth consecutive season, opening play Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers.

That feat places the Rays fourth among active teams in playoff appearances after Los Angeles (11 seasons), Houston (seven seasons) and Atlanta (six seasons).

What You Need To Know The American League Wild Card playoffs will feature No. 5 Texas (90-72) at No. 4 Tampa Bay (99-63)



Tampa Bay Rays playoff ticket information can be found on the Rays' website



Texas won four of the six regular-season meetings with the Rays this year

And as remarkable as that accomplishment is, the difference with the Rays is that the teams ahead of them all won a championship during their playoff runs.

Tampa Bay reached the World Series in 2020, falling to the Dodgers in six games. Since then, it has been one series and out for the Rays, falling to Cleveland in the Wild Card series last year and to Boston in the 2021 American League Division Series.

For this Rays’ team, which celebrated a 99-win regular season after opening the season with a record-tying 13-0 start, a similar result would be a huge disappointment.

The fourth-seeded Rays (99-63) host fifth-seeded Texas (90-72) when the best-of-three series begins at 3 p.m Tuesday. The winner will meet Baltimore in the ALDS.

Game 2 is Wednesday at 3 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played Thursday at 3 p.m. All of the games are at Tropicana Field and will be televised on ABC.

Texas won four of the six regular-season meetings with the Rays.

“(It’s) pretty exciting,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash following Sunday’s regular-season finale. “They’re (Rangers) a good team, a really good team. They have a lot of offense, and their pitching has done a nice job here lately.

“We’ll get to work and do our homework on them, but they are a very talented team, pitching and hitting.”

We have an opponent (Texas) and game times (3:08pm each day).



Now we just need you. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 2, 2023

The Rays were the hottest team in baseball in the early weeks, but a July swoon allowed the Orioles to catch up late in the season and pull away with the East Division crown.

Still, the balanced Rays lineup has overcome injuries and the Wander Franco situation to remain in another title hunt.

The lineup includes AL batting champ Yandy Diaz (.330 batting average, 22 home runs), Isaac Paredes (31 HRs) and Randy Arozarena (23 HRs, 83 runs batted in).

Newcomers Osleivis Basabe and Junior Caminero have been quick studies and will contribute in the postseason.

Cash said outfielders Luke Raley (cervical strain) and Jose Siri (fractured right hand) will face live pitching Monday, a test of their potential abilities to be ready for the Wild Card series.

Pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Zach Eflin will be relied on for Games 1 and 2 vs. a solid Rangers lineup.

The Rangers are led by the stellar middle-infield combo of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, who could both finish in the top 5 of AL MVP balloting. Outfielder Adolis Garcia also had a big year.