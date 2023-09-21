ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City lost its game to New York City FC 2-0 Wednesday night, but the Lions won a spot in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

The Lions needed a win or a draw by DC United to clinch a playoff spot, and DC played to a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United FC.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Orlando City has advanced to the MLS playoffs.

Coach Oscar Pareja recognized the accomplishment but did not celebrate it after Wednesday's loss.

"It is mixed feelings right now," Pareja said. "Obviously in this long run as we are about to finish the season with five games still to play, to clinch now is a tremendous achievement from our team and our club and our fans. We would have loved to celebrate that with a victory today and a better result and a better performance, but we couldn't. We have no excuses. We are responsible for the good and the things we did not do good."

Mounsef Bakrar scored the only goal Matt Freese would need in the first half, and NYCFC got another from Talles Magno in the 68th minute to defeat Orlando City 2-0 on Wednesday night. Bakrar's unassisted goal in the 40th minute sent NYCFC into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Freese totaled two saves to earn the clean sheet in his sixth start of the season for NYCFC. Pedro Gallese saved five shots for Orlando City.

"We will take the best out of this game, and we will move on," Pareja said. "We have games in front of us that can put us in a better position toward the playoffs. A lot of things to digest today.”

Pareja made two changes to his starting lineup since his side’s last match against the Columbus Crew, inserting Wilder Cartagena and Facundo Torres.

NYCFC won for just the fourth time in its last 25 matches in all competitions (4-11-10). The three previous wins were over Canadian teams. The win over Orlando City is the club’s first over an American team since a 3-1 victory over Dallas on April 22.

NYCFC is 5-0-1 in its last six home matches with Orlando City. Seven of the 11 previous meetings ended in draws.

Orlando City entered play with a league-high 25 points on the road this season. The club record for road points was 21.

The Lions' next game is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Exploria Stadium against Inter Miami.

In their meeting earlier this season in Miami, Orlando lost 3-1 as Lionel Messi scored two goals. Messi and defender Jordi Alba will not play Sunday because of injuries.