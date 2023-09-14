As American soccer seeks to build up a wave of excitement ahead of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, local, community-based clubs are seeking to build a foundation with crowdfunding investments.

What You Need To Know Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club, the parent organization of men's and women's teams in the lower divisions of the American soccer pyramid, are following in the footsteps of other teams before them with a round of community crowdfunding



In less than 48 hours, the Oakland club has raised almost $1.5 million through Wefunder, a crowdfunding investment platform



Private companies gained the ability to offer securities through crowdfunding platforms in 2016, after the 2012 passage of the JOBS Act; a handful of soccer clubs have raised hundreds of thousands from supporters-turned-owners



On Sept. 19, the Oakland City Council will decide whether to enter negotiations with the club and Alameda County for a 10-year lease at a vacant asphalt lot near Oakland Coliseum; if successful, the team will build a modular stadium that could seat up to 10,000 fans

On Wednesday, Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club, an East Bay-based soccer organization, launched its first community crowdfunding investment round, following in the footsteps of a growing number of clubs across the country.

By 4 p.m. on Thursday, the club had raised $1.46 million — 70% of the club's $2 million goal — and blowing up the inboxes of club executives.

"It's incredible to read — you can see people commenting why they invested," said club co-founder and Chief Purpose Officer Mike Geddes. "It's blowing us away to see the reaction of people, making us very confident we'll meet our goals."

Oakland Roots and Soul SC sees itself as a pathway to soccer's top flight for its men’s and women’s clubs, but also as a way to build power within its community.

"I'm from a culture which, like most of the world, your local team is your local team," English-born Geddes told Spectrum News. "That's why you root for them, whether they're major league or not."

Roots plays in the United Soccer League Championship, a second-division professional league just below Major League Soccer in the United States' soccer pyramid. For lower division teams, fan support is a club's lifeblood.

"USL doesn't have a billion-dollar deal like MLS does with Apple. It needs to live or die by the connection it makes with communites," Geddes said.

The first public event the club did, he said, was a listening session to ask what the community wants from a new sports club.

One response, in particular, sticks with Geddes: "Don't disappear. Show up."

Those words especially matter in the wake of the Oakland Raiders of the NFL moving to Las Vegas, of the Athletics of Major League Baseball seeking to do the same, and of the beloved Golden State Warriors moving across the bay to San Francisco, leaving generations of die-hard fans on the eastern side of the Bay Bridge.

The club also has the backing of Oakland-raised legends, retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and rapper G-Eazy.

“Oakland Roots and Soul have been hella good examples of Town Bidness,” Lynch, a team owner since 2021, said in a statement released by the team. “They’ve been in the streets puttin’ in work, they’ve included the Town of da’ past and the Town of da’ future. Getting behind these teams is not just about them, it’s about every sport team from the little ones at the park, to high school, college teams and so on. It gives our youth something to look up to and be proud of. We need that in da’ Town now more than ever.”

Roots, the men's side, took the field for the first time in 2018, and moved from the third-tier National Independent Soccer Association to the USL Championship in 2021. Soul, the women’s team, plays in the USL W league, a top-flight amateur club league that gives college players a chance to play in the summer without affecting NCAA eligibility. The club also has a youth academy, Project 51O.

Soul has plans to join the USL Super League in 2025, a women's professional league intended to compete with the National Women’s Soccer League, the pro soccer home to nearly all of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s players, including stars like Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and soon-to-retire icon Megan Rapinoe.

But, to do so, Roots and Soul will need a purpose-built soccer stadium. Next week, the club may move closer to that goal.

On Sept. 19, the Oakland City Council will decide whether to enter negotiations with the club and Alameda County for a 10-year lease at a vacant asphalt lot near Oakland Coliseum. If successful, the team will build a modular stadium that could seat up to 10,000 fans.

The Roots and Soul SC fundraising run follows the lead of a handful of other smaller clubs, including Minnesota Aurora FC, which raised $1 million in a crowdfunding investor round in 2021.

“We felt there was something that could be built through community ownership,” Aurora president Andrea Yoch told Twin Cities Business. “We asked people to join us in supporting women, women in sports, and elevating women’s soccer. We never expected to sell out our shares, and then we did.”

Crowdfunding investment rounds for private businesses became legal in 2016, owing to a section of the Obama-era JOBS Act of 2012 called Regulation CF. According to the law, companies can sell securities through an SEC-registered intermediary, with a $5 million annual fundraising limit.

In 2019, Chattanooga Football Club became one of the first soccer clubs to raise money in such a manner, raising $872,000 from 3,256 investors.

Roots and Soul plan to use the fundrainsing money to pay for club operations, game day staff and youth team development. But the community fundraising round, Geddes said, is also a quantifiable measure of its connection with Oakland.

"It's a great way to tell the our history, to creat more fans, and it's oemthign that everyone should see — whether the city or commericial partners," he said. "We want everyone to see us as a brand which is successful and growing, and has huge potential."