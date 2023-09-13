KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola Magic will open their NBA G League season in Mexico City against the Capitanes on Nov. 10 and will spend a significant part of the month in the Southwest, according to the schedule released by the league.

On the day before, Nov. 9, the NBA's Orlando Magic also will play in Mexico City — against the Atlanta Hawks.

Osceola will play its home opener at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Osceola Heritage Park against the Texas Legends, the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The 2023-24 season will mark Osceola's first at its new home after relocating from Lakeland in the offseason to bring the team closer to the Orlando NBA franchise.

It will play six away games in November — including matchups at Austin (Texas), Rio Grande Valley and Oklahoma City.

For the third consecutive season, the schedule will be split into two parts — a 16-game Showcase Cup and a traditional 34-game regular season. Following the Showcase Cup, team records will reset in advance of the 34-game regular season.

Each NBA G League team will play 50 games — 24 home, 24 away and two neutral site games at the annual Winter Showcase.

The schedule is as follows:

November

Nov. 10 at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Austin, 5 p.m.

Nov. 16 vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. Memphis, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Austin, 5 p.m.

Nov. 28 at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs. Memphis, 7 p.m.

December

Dec. 5 vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs. Birmingham, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 15 vs. Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 vs. Mexico City, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 at Westchester, 7 p.m.

January

Jan. 5 at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Jan. 9 @ Motor City, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 @ Motor City, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 @ Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Westchester, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 @ Capital City, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs. Delaware, 7 p.m.

February

Feb. 1 vs. Ontario, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 vs. Maine, 3 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Windy City, 12 p.m.

Feb. 9 @ Windy City, 8 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ G League Ignite, 10 p.m.

Feb. 26 @ Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Feb. 27 @ Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

March