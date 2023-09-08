ORLANDO, Fla. — When they met the first time in 2021, UCF and Boise State were two of the top college football programs in the Group of Five.



The Knights (1-0), who won the first matchup on their home field, are playing their first season as a Power 5 team now, but they still have just as much respect for the Broncos (0-1).

What You Need To Know UCF will play at Boise State on Saturday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. EDT



The Knights won the first game between the teams in 2021, 36-31



The matchup will be played at Boise State this time, a 2,600-mile road trip



The Broncos are 130-15 at home since 2000 and have won 21 consecutive home openers

"We'll have our hands full," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. "We know exactly what we're getting into. We're going to have to play really good football on both sides of the ball. It will be a physical game. We have a lot of respect for them."

Some new challenges await for the Knights in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday night. The game will be the longest road trip of the season, more than 2,600 miles, and will mark their first game on Boise State's blue turf, where the Broncos are 130-15 since 2000 and have won 21 consecutive home-openers.

The matchup also will be played at more than 2,700 feet above sea level, which means the air will be thinner than in Florida. That could cause some players to struggle to catch their breath. By comparison, Orlando is just under 90 feet above sea level.

Despite UCF's 56-6 victory against Kent State on Aug. 31, Malzahn said the Knights will have to improve significantly from last week to get a victory.

In its opener, UCF rushed for 389 yards and passed for 334, but Malzahn said the Knights must take better care of the football. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards and another touchdown. But he also threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Malzahn said he wanted to see Plumlee carry the ball fewer times and to take fewer chances when he does so he can stay healthy for his entire final season with the Knights.

Plumlee got banged up last season, and then-backup Mikey Keene had to take over the offense in a few games. Keene has since transferred to Fresno State. Timmy McClain, a former standout for Sanford Seminole High School and the starter at USF before transferring to UCF prior to last season, is the No. 2 quarterback this year. The Knights also have five running backs who this year's coaching staff believes in — RJ Harvey, Johnny Richardson, Demarkcus Bowman, Jordan McDonald and Mark-Antony Richards.

"It'll be a great test to see where we're at," Malzahn said.

After the first week, the Knights ranked eighth nationally in scoring offense (56 points) and 12th in scoring defense (6 points).

That could represent the challenge for Boise State. The Broncos, who are projected to win the Mountain West conference this season, lost their opener to ninth-ranked Washington 56-19 and will be looking to slow down a high-powered offense for the second week in a row.

While UCF is not ranked in the Top 25, Boise State gave up 28 points in the second quarter and 21 in the fourth quarter to the Huskies last week.