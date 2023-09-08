TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Southern Miss coach Will Hall has worked alongside Mike Norvell and faced some of the nation’s best teams over the years. He said he believes No. 4 Florida State could top the list.

What You Need To Know Florida State will play host to Southern Miss at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday



The Seminoles are on a seven-game winning streak, dating to last season



FSU's coaching staff is pushing the team to maintain its focus after a 45-24 win on Sunday



Southern Miss is led by Frank Gore Jr., who has 2,920 yards career rushing yards

“They’re probably the best opponent I’ve ever coached against,” Hall said. “I played Bama in ’21, and they played for the national title. I think this team is a little better than them … they don’t have any weaknesses. They’re good everywhere.”

Hall was Memphis’ associate head coach/tight ends coach in 2018, helping Norvell and the staff guide the Tigers to the American Athletic Conference title game. Now they are on opposite sidelines as the Seminoles (1-0) host Southern Miss (1-0) on Saturday.

Florida State is playing on a short week Saturday at home following a dominating, 45-24 victory over then-No. 5 LSU. The Seminoles scored 31 unanswered points in the second half in the only Week 1 matchup between two ranked teams.

The Seminoles, who have won seven consecutive games going back to last season, will be trying to avoid a letdown. The Seminoles won the last meeting 42-13 in a 2017 bowl game. While Florida State holds a 14-8-1 lead in the series, Southern Miss captured a surprising 30-26 victory in 1989, with Brett Favre tossing the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds left in Jacksonville.

Norvell and his assistants maintained their intensity in practice this week. Longtime defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins often yelled, “The little things matter! Do your job!”

Florida State is a 30-1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, to improve to 2-0 before beginning Atlantic Coast Conference play. Southern Miss opened the season with a 40-14 rout of lower-division Alcorn State.

Norvell has been on the losing end to a Football Championship Subdivision team before, with the Seminoles falling at home to Jacksonville State in 2021. While Southern Miss is in the Group of Five, Norvell and his staff learned from that lesson and chose not to go with any lighter practices despite having one fewer day to prepare.

“You have to have that constant push,” Norvell said. “Coming on a short week, one day less in our prep for the game, guys’ bodies are a little bit sore and tired. You got to be able to push and work through that.”

Key for FSU's defense will be stopping Southern Miss' Frank Gore Jr., who has rushed for 2,920 yards in his college career.