There might not be a chill in the air, but there is certainly a buzz around New York City.

Football season is here, and the spotlight is on the Big Apple, where expectations could not be higher for the New York Jets.

They traded for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers this offseason. They signed star running back Dalvin Cook to complement Breece Hall. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner — the third teammates ever to both win Rookie of the Year awards — are back for their sophomore seasons.

The Jets have star-power. They have depth. They have one of the best rosters in football.

But it all starts with Rodgers, who joked during his introductory press conference that the team's only Vince Lombardi Trophy was getting "a little lonely."

A four-time NFL MVP (2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021), Rodgers has thrown for over 59,000 yards and 475 touchdown passes in his 18-season career. He has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio (475-105) in NFL history.

If the Jets are going to compete for a Super Bowl, they will need their quarterback to be at his best. Last season, many felt the Jets were a quarterback away from making the playoffs, and Rodgers will try to prove that hypothesis this season.

Aside from Rodgers, the Jets have a loaded offense. Cook and Hall will be one of the best running back tandems in the NFL. Wilson, who tallied 1,103 receiving yards last year despite a tumultuous quarterback situation, could reach another level with Rodgers throwing him the ball. Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert will be a deep tight end trio. The offensive line is a question mark, but the unit has looked better recently after some questionable moments in camp.

The offense has the potential to be special, but it might not even be the strength of this team. The defense was one of the best NFL units in 2022 — they led the league in yards allowed per play (4.8) and gave up the fourth-fewest points in football. Rodgers should seemingly give the defense more time to rest this year, which could help them be an even better unit than they were last season.

The Jets, who have not made the playoffs since 2010, have the longest postseason drought in the NFL. But making the playoffs is just the start. Winning a Super Bowl is the end goal.

"I want to be part of a team where we can win it all and I think we can get that done here," Rodgers said in April.

All eyes have been on the Jets, but there is another New York football team with big expectations this season.

The New York Giants are coming off their first winning season in six years. They won their first postseason game since their victory in Super Bowl XLVI 11 years ago. First-year head coach Brian Daboll won the NFL Coach of the Year award, and first-year general manager Joe Schoen won over the fan base.

Daniel Jones is a big reason why the Giants had success last season. He set career highs in passing yards (3,205), rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (7). He only turned the ball over eight times, something that plagued him earlier in his career.

Schoen rewarded Jones with a four-year, $160 million contract in March. And while Schoen did not reward running back Saquon Barkley with a long-term contract, Barkley will be back on a one-year deal, looking to prove the doubters wrong.

After two consecutive years plagued by injuries, Barkley was one of the best running backs in football last season, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jones and Barkley will have some help this season, thanks to a deeper roster with stars at valuable positions. Andrew Thomas is the pillar on the offensive line and Dexter Lawrence is the anchor of the defensive line. Lawrence will be surrounded by Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Adoree' Jackson is a strong presence in the secondary. Trade acquisition Darren Waller could be a dynamic tight end if healthy and will help a pass-catching group that was decimated by injury a year ago. And linebacker Bobby Okereke was signed to help address a weak position for the Giants.

What could work against Big Blue is the fact that on paper, they play in one of the league's strongest divisions. The NFC East includes two teams that were elite a year ago — the 14-win Eagles and the 12-win Cowboys — and a Commanders team that won only one fewer game (eight) than the Giants did in 2022.

The Giants will have to play each of those teams twice — and they will also have to face each team from an AFC East that featured a 13-win team (the Bills) and another playoff team (the Dolphins) from a year ago, plus the aforementioned loaded Jets.

With that difficult schedule, and with some potential questions remaining at wide receiver, it is possible that the Giants continue to improve as a team, but fail to make the playoffs. And it is possible the Jets experience adversity themselves, whether that is because of poor offensive line play, coaching issues or an injury to a key player.

That is the NFL. Anything is possible.

But one thing is certain: for the first time in years, there is a Super Bowl buzz surrounding both New York football franchises. And that is something fans should be thankful for.