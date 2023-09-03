LOS ANGELES — For the past four days, hotel workers with Unite Here Local 11 labor union have been on strike and picketing across LA hotels amid labor contract negotiations.

Union members are demanding better pay, health care insurance and to hire workers to fill short-staffed departments.

On Saturday, union members picketed in front of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows with a banner thanking Messi for supporting the hotel worker strike.

“This Union effort regarding Messi and his team is just one more nonsensical Union effort to drive business away from LA hotels. It’s unfortunate for our employees and for the City that Local 11 is focused more on its political agenda than on bargaining. We offered the Union dates to bargain and they have simply ignored us. They are more interested in strikes and boycotts, which is not going to help get us to a settlement,” said Keith Grossman, a spokesperson for the Coordinated Bargaining Group that represents 44 LA and Orange County area hotels, in a statement.