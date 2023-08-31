ORLANDO, Fla. — Game one of the 2023 college football season for the UCF Knights kicks off Thursday night in Orlando.

The first season of “Power Five” football in the Big 12.

But before the Knights worry about any Big 12 opponents, it’s Kent State in Week 1. A Mid-American Conference team with lot of new faces that Gus Malzhan and his squad are ready for.

“Honestly, we don’t know a lot about them,” says Malzahn. “They don’t have a lot of players back. They have a lot of new faces, new transfers, new staff, new head coach. So, were curious to see exactly what they’ll do in all three phases.”

UCF is looking to keep their streak alive of winning their opening game every year since 2015, when they take on Kent State Thursday night at the “Bounce House”.

